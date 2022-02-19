Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group by 986.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,373,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,653 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 971.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,108,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,877 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 931.1% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,671,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

