Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,998 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

