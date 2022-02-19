Andrew Page Purchases 14,000 Shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Stock

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) insider Andrew Page acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £86,380 ($116,887.69).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund stock opened at GBX 598 ($8.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £209.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 28.60 and a quick ratio of 28.60. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 592 ($8.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 809.10 ($10.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 674.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 709.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

