Anoncoin Price Up 38.1% This Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $123,340.25 and $149.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

