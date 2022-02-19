Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $46.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.50 million to $48.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $181.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.70 million to $183.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $223.29 million, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $247.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. 462,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $593.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

