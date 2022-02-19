Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.92. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

