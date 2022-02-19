ApeSwap Finance Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $44.42 million and approximately $365,677.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.06 or 0.06785325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,928.89 or 1.00083033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00051627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003182 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 97,186,209 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.