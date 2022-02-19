AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.
APPF opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $177.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,889.50 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
