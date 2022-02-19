Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.83)-($0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.85). The company issued revenue guidance of $444.0-446.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.77 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

APPN traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,775. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $219.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Appian by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

