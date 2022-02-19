Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.
Shares of Appian stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $219.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47.
In other news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.
About Appian
Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appian (APPN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.