Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $219.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Appian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

