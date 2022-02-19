Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN traded up $6.37 on Friday, reaching $55.65. 1,834,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,775. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $219.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Appian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Appian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.