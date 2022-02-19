Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.15)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $106.0-108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.81 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

APPN traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $219.99.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Appian by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Appian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.