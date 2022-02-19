Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.12

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.12 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 25.01 ($0.34). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 51,485 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.73.
Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.