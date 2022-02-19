Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.12

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.12 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 25.01 ($0.34). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 51,485 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.73.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

