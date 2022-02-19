Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 40.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ABR opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.