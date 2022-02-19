Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.08. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 156,819 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.60.
About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.