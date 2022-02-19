Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.08. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 156,819 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.