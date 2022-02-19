Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arconic worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.84). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.