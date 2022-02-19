argenx SE to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($4.92) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.92) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.94). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($20.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $278.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.34. argenx has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $372.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in argenx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,153,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 110.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

