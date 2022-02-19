Ark Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. Ark has a market capitalization of $118.08 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,208,773 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

