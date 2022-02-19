Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.20 ($8.18) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.02 ($7.98).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.47 ($6.21) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

