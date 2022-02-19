Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

