Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ian Taylor Sells 20,000 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
