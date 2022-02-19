Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ian Taylor Sells 20,000 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

