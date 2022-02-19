Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Shares of ARVN opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arvinas by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 78.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after purchasing an additional 77,862 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $324,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

