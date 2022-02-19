Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,160,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 11,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 26.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,253,733 shares of company stock worth $536,613,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,885,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

