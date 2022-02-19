ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.00

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 6534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

A number of research firms have commented on ASOMY. Barclays reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.24) to GBX 2,450 ($33.15) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.13) to GBX 3,040 ($41.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,684.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

