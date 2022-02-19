Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of ASPN opened at $28.50 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $942.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 74,275 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

