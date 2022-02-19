Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $942.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

