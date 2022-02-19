Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $15.16 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
