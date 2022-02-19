AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.32) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($142.08) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($94.05) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($123.14) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).

AZN opened at GBX 8,801 ($119.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,552.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,599.65. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The company has a market cap of £136.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.97) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

