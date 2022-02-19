ATB Capital Boosts Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$9.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.17.

CVE SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.45. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

