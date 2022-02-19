Atlantic Securities Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Neutral

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

ATUS opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $379,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2,522.1% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 1,065,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 226.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

