AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATRC. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.64.

ATRC opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

