AtromG8 (AG8) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. AtromG8 has a market cap of $1.78 million and $5,105.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.21 or 0.06769151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,591.79 or 0.99806952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051131 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

