Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 199.40% from the company’s previous close.

AUUD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 36,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,109. Auddia has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Get Auddia alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Auddia in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Auddia during the second quarter worth $60,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Auddia during the second quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Auddia by 86.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Auddia during the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.