Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $49,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.19 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.