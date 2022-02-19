Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 196,595 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTL traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.32. 383,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

