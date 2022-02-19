Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Decreased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $200.45 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.13 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

