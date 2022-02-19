AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.50) to GBX 3,750 ($50.74) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,760 ($50.88).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 2,519 ($34.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -199.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,054.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,519 ($34.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,242 ($57.40).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.