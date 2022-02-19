Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $51,187,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

