Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

