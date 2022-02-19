Axa S.A. Buys New Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Capri by 838.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

