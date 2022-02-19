Axa S.A. Has $219,000 Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $16.58 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,459.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

