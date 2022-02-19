Axa S.A. Has $283,000 Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Woodward by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WWD opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.27. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

