Axa S.A. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,918,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.