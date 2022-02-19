Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 9.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 4.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.