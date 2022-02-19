Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.
AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
