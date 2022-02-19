Azuki (AZUKI) Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $328,105.04 and $8,419.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

