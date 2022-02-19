Baader Bank Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.43) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.00 ($17.04).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR SDF opened at €21.03 ($23.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.81. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a 1 year high of €20.53 ($23.33). The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.