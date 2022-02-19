Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Shares of Balchem stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.01. The company had a trading volume of 139,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

