Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ball by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

