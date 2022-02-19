Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 148,061 Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Aquestive Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 189,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.40. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

